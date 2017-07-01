Abuse Charges Dropped Against OCPD Officer, Brought Against Anot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Abuse Charges Dropped Against OCPD Officer, Brought Against Another

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is dropping domestic abuse charges against an Oklahoma City police officer and is instead, charging her husband also an Oklahoma City police officer. 

In early June, Officer Kristi Cox was charged with domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault and battery in the presence of a child.

Police said Cox and her husband were arguing and it escalated with Cox becoming physical with her husband. The incident played out in front of the couple’s 4-year-old child.

Saturday, July 1, the Oklahoma City Police Department said the investigation into the incident was completed. Additional evidence was discovered that led them to believe the aggressor in the case was Cox’s husband, Sgt. Donald G. Brewer.

Sgt. Brewer is an 18-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department and has been on administrative leave since the incident.

OKCPD says the case is now in the hands of the DA’s office. Sgt. Brewer will face the charge of domestic abuse by strangulation.

