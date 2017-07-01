Woman Killed By Train In SE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman was struck and killed by a train in SE OKC Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m., at 720 SE 47th Street.

According to OKCFD, the woman was presumably asleep on the tracks and was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, her name has not been released.

