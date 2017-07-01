Partly Cloudy And Mild Saturday, Rain And Storms Chances Return - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Partly Cloudy And Mild Saturday, Rain And Storms Chances Return Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain and storm chances return Sunday morning! Hopefully, we'll see some good rain for those that missed out on Friday.

A complex of storms looks to start late Saturday night in the far east Texas panhandle and move east through Sunday morning. Heavy rain, lightning, and possibly a few strong/severe storms with these as they move east. Can't rule out some hail and wind.

Then, it looks like storms will cross I-35 around lunch time Sunday and move into eastern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, low chances for rain and storms will continue through Wednesday (including Independence Day). Activity will be widely scattered and most will stay dry.

Then, the summer heat dome arrives late next week into next weekend, making that mercury rise!  

