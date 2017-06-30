New Taxes Hitting Oklahomans' Wallets Starting July 1

With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1.

First on the list, an end to a multi-million-dollar tax break for wind energy companies and a $46 million rebate for oil and gas. Along with that the controversial tax increase on the gross production of oil and gas from one percent to four percent. It’s expected to bring in $95 million dollars to the state.

The state will also be giving film makers less money. The cap allowed to be given to filmmakers and productions companies in rebates for shooting films in the Sooner State Something advocates say could dampen creativity in Oklahoma.

“Those effects would be very detrimental to Oklahoma as a whole being on filmmakers' radars,” Director of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office Tava Sofsky said.

Then there are new costs that will hit consumers. Sports fans will notice an extra charge on the price of their tickets. Seats under $50 will be taxed one dollar. Seats over $50 will be taxed two more dollars.

“It's just one of those things and we'll roll with it and adjust as we move forward,” President of the OKC Energy FC soccer team Jeff Ewing said.

And those looking to buy a new summer ride will be hit with a new one and quarter percent sales tax. But that tax is being challenged by a group of car dealers and the Republican candidate for Governor, Gary Richardson in two separate lawsuits. Both claim the tax is unconstitutional.

“They will ultimately put a lot of people on the sidelines who will say ‘you know what I just won't buy a new vehicle’,” Artie Brylev of Battison Honda said.