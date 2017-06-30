Thunder Trades For Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder has traded for Paul George, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

The Pacers receive Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return.

W Paul George--If only for 1 yr, @okcthunder will field salty club, esp if Abrines takes game to another level. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) July 1, 2017

George, who is set to be a free agent following the 2017-18 season, was a four-time all-star for the Pacers and averaged 23.7 points per game this past season for the Pacers.

With Russell Westbrook eligible to sign a super-max contract extension on July 1, Thunder GM Sam Presti is going all-in to show the NBA's most valuable player that OKC is committed to winning.