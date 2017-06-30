Thunder Trades For Paul George - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Trades For Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder has traded for Paul George, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Pacers receive Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return. 

George, who is set to be a free agent following the 2017-18 season, was a four-time all-star for the Pacers and averaged 23.7 points per game this past season for the Pacers.

With Russell Westbrook eligible to sign a super-max contract extension on July 1, Thunder GM Sam Presti is going all-in to show the NBA's most valuable player that OKC is committed to winning. 

