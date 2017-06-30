Perry's New Superintendent Wants To Be "Part Of The Solution"

There are changes coming to a school district bogged down in child molestation accusations.

A new superintendent for Perry Public Schools starts Wednesday.

Asst. Stillwater Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry McCarty was a high school principal in Manhattan Kansas before moving to Stillwater four years ago.

“The biggest task will be to get there and really listen,” says McCarty about taking over the troubled school district.

In January, elementary teaching assistant Arnold Cowen was arrested.

The 85-year-old is charged with 21 felony counts including lewd or indecent acts with a child.

Teacher Jeffery Sullins and Principal Kenda Miller are accused of failing to promptly report the accusations.

Since the scandal broke Perry's superintendent, who hasn't been criminally charged, resigned.

Other faculty and staff have quit. In May, News 9 obtained resignation letters from 16 Perry Public Schools employees.

“I understand some of the emotions they are going through. I wasn’t part of the situation, but I want to be part of the solution,” says McCarty, who takes over a district of 1,200 students and four schools.

Friday, McCarty says Perry Schools need three teachers and two of its four principals. McCarty says hiring the principals is a priority.