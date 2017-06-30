Del City Father Describes Plan To Catch Alleged Child Predator

"My heart was racing," said a concerned Del City father, who did not want to be named.

Through a phone application called Family Time, he got a notification that his daughter downloaded an unauthorized app, Facebook Messenger. When he saw her phone, he realized she was texting with a 33-year-old man named Jeremy Gibson.

The dad immediately filed a police report, but realized his daughter and Gibson planned to meet that night in a tent in the backyard. He needed to do something immediately and decided to create his own family sting operation to stop the man.

Surveillance video shows Gibson walking into the backyard. As soon as he reaches the tent, three men tackle him to the ground.

6/29/17 Related Story: Del City Father Captures Man Seeking Sex With His Teenage Daughter

The father tells News 9 he put his cousin on the lookout in the front yard. As soon as Gibson parked, another cousin, his nephew and himself were hiding behind the back door, just feet away from the tent.

The suspect never saw the men coming. The nephew was the first to fly off the porch and pounce on Gibson. The father zip tied his hands and feet until police got there. His wife was in the tent as a decoy.

"I felt it was my duty as a father to take care of my daughter," he said.

He made sure the suspect knew he was the father and is certain he will never approach his daughter again.

Gibson was arrested, but has since bonded out of jail.

As for his daughter, the dad said he did not sugar coat the situation. He told her she also has a responsibility for what happened and is hoping she learned her lesson after this incident.

Police are still investigating one other man who may have had inappropriate sexual conversations with this minor.