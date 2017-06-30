Thunder Announces 2017 Summer League Roster

With the Oklahoma City Thunder beginning summer league play on Saturday in Orlando, the team revealed the 2017 roster on Friday.

Headlining the OKC squad is the team's most recent first round pick, Terrance Ferguson, along with familiar faces, Domantas Sabonis, Josh Huestis and Semaj Christon.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Markel Brown is also on the roster along with OKC Blue all-star Dakari Johnson.

Summer League in Orlando starts tomorrow, 10th one for OKC. Game 1 vs DET Sat at 4p CT on @NBATV. Here's the Thunder roster. pic.twitter.com/jYFCzvPaiP — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 30, 2017

Here's a look at the Thunder's summer league schedule:

Saturday: Thunder vs. Pistons (4 p.m.)

Monday: Thunder vs. Knicks (12 p.m.)

Tuesday: Thunder vs. Hornets (4 p.m.)

Wednesday: Thunder vs. Mavericks (12 p.m.)

*The Orlando championship game will take place on Thursday.