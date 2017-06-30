FBI Agents Conduct Search Warrant In Ponca City

FBI investigators are in the process of serving a federal search warrant in a Ponca City neighborhood, Friday morning.

Agents are searching in the 2900 block of E. Hartford Ave. According to an Oklahoma FBI spokesperson, agents are conducting the search with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, but the search is not terrorism related.

Hazmat units are also being deployed at the site, to protect agents from "hazardous materials." However, the spokesperson tells News 9 that the public is not in danger.

Details of the search remain unknown, as the warrant is sealed.

