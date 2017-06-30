Oklahoma University To Remove Bibles, Crosses From Chapel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma University To Remove Bibles, Crosses From Chapel

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[AP Photo] [AP Photo]
ADA, Oklahoma -

East Central University in Oklahoma is removing Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel after receiving a complaint from a group that advocates for the separation of church and state. 

The public university is in Ada, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. University President Katricia Pierson said in a statement Thursday that the school chose to remove the religious items after receiving a letter from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.

She says the school is "looking at the feasibility" of removing the cross from atop the steeple of the chapel.

The university says the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel opened in 1957 and is available for use by all faiths.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.