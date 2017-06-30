Oklahoma University Reverses Course On Chapel Cross, Bibles

The president of East Central University in Oklahoma is reversing a decision to remove Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel.

ECU President Katricia Pierson said in a statement posted on the school's website Friday that the public university in Ada, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, "moved too quickly" in agreeing to remove the religious items after receiving a complaint from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.

Pierson said Friday that a committee of students, faculty and community members will be created to study the issue.

A university spokesman did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.

The university says the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel opened in 1957 and is available for use by all faiths.