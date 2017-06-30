OKCFD Respond To Metro Bus Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCFD Respond To Metro Bus Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officials responded to a city bus on fire with smoke coming from the rear near SW 29th and Walker, Friday morning. 

Officials responded at the scene after 6:30 a.m. OKC Fire determined the fire started in the engine compartment. Four adults and two children were on the bus at the time of the fire, each were able to exit the bus safely. it Another bus arrived on scene to transport the occupants. 

No injuries were reported. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.