Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Spencer Landfill Sentenced To 25 Years

The mother of a teenager whose body was found in a landfill near Oklahoma City has pleaded guilty to charges in the case, including failure to report discovered remains, unauthorized removal of a dead body and child neglect.

The Oklahoman reports that 29-year-old Reshawnda Durham of Oklahoma City was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering the pleas Wednesday.

Her attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.Prosecutors say Durham found her 13-year-old daughter, Geena Durham, dead at their home in 2014, moved the body to a storage unit and unit owner Walter Pelfrey moved the remains to a landfill in Spencer, where they were found in 2016.

Pelfrey has pleaded not guilty to unlawful removal of a body and being an accessory after the fact.