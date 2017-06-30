Trump Meets With S. Korean Counterpart To Talk N. Korea

South Korea's new leader met with President Donald Trump yesterday to reassure U.S. leaders he will coordinate closely on dealing with the North Korean threat.

President Trump tweeted right after the meeting last night, saying they discussed North Korea and a new trade deal but overall, South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he wants to make clear to the United States he is serious about dealing with his neighbor's threat.

Just finished a very good meeting with the President of South Korea. Many subjects discussed including North Korea and new trade deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

His meeting shows that the two countries are addressing North Korea's nuclear weapons development in the same ways.

North Korea's state-run news agency then responded to the meeting, calling South Korea a "puppet." The agency also blasted the U.S.-South Korea military exercises that have been taking place off the coast.

Sen. James Lankford responded to the issue, saying on Twitter, "I applaud increased sanctions to pressure North Korea to stop missile development. Kim Jong-un regime is a threat to international peace & security."

I applaud increased sanctions to pressure #NorthKorea to stop missile development. Kim Jong-un regime is a threat to int'l peace & security — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017

The two leaders also discussed a trade agreement and the status and cost of United States troops stationed in South Korea.