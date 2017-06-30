Lankford To Request Cancellation Of August Recess

Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He does not want the Senate to take any time off in August.

Sen. Lankford will send a letter, co-signed by Sens. David Perdue (R-GA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Mike Lee (R-UT) asking McConnell (R-KY) to cancel the August recess because so much work needs to get done in Congress.

In the letter, the senators address five tasks Congress must act on before the end of the year, the first of which being healthcare. They also must pass a budget before September 30th but need to settle the debt limit prior to that. And all that must be accomplished before they work on tax reform.

The August recess, a tradition since 970, lasts the entire month.