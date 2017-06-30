New "Skeeter Meter" Tracking Illness Risks From Mosquitoes

A new tool from the OKC-County Health Department is causing quite the buzz.

Epidemiologists are using the new "Skeeter Meter" to look at temperature, trap counts, disease rate, complaints from residents, and human surveillance to calculate mosquito levels.

The meter runs on a scale of 1 to 4.5. Closer to 1 marks low activity season while 4.5 signals high activity.

Here is the range:

(1.0-2.5) – Lower activity season

(2.6-4.0) – Normal activity

(4.1-4.4) – Heightened season

(> 4.5) – Very high activity season

This week's "Skeeter Meter" comes in at a 3.

Health Department staff says there's a lot residents can do to lower risks of bites or infection. Some of these things include draining any standing water on your property. Use bug spray with DEET. Dress in pants and long sleeves. Protect yourself by limiting exposure outside and checking window screens.