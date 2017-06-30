Storms Rip Through NW OK Overnight

Storms ripped through the northwestern part of the state overnight, with Alfalfa County taking the brunt of the 100 mph wind and rain.

Residents throughout the county are waking up to storm damage of several downed power poles. At least six homes suffered extensive damage.

In Burlington, just north of Highway 64, there's a report of a roof collapse.

In Alva, the awning of a Love's gas station was ripped from it's base and left dangling.

In Byron, the home of a former reserve deputy and volunteer firefighter lost part of it's roof. He also lost part of the decking to the front and back of his home.

There were no reported injuries.