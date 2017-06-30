Cleveland County Asks For Help To ID Auto Burglary Suspects

Detectives with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help to identify suspects from a recent auto burglary at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

According to detectives, the thieves burglarized a vehicle, and stole a purse and other items on Saturday, June 17 at approximately 8:30 a.m. The victim told police she parked her vehicle to drop off a child, and discovered her purse was missing after she returned.

The victim said her credit cards were used by thieves at various metro merchants throughout Cleveland County. Surveillance cameras captured a photo of the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects who used the cards as he entered an area convenience store in Norman. Another surveillance camera captured video of two suspects who used the victim's credit cars as they entered a store in Moore.

There is nothing worse than a thief, and we have to identify these people and do what' s necessary to file criminal charges on them. They will not stop their behavior and will continue to victimize honest hard working people until they are caught, said Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the CCSO TIPS line at 405.793.5160 or may visit www.moorecrimetips.com to www.ccso-ok.us