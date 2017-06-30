Cleveland County Ask For Help To ID Auto Burglary Suspects - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cleveland County Ask For Help To ID Auto Burglary Suspects

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Detectives with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help to identify suspects from a recent auto burglary at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

According to detectives, the thieves burglarized a vehicle, and stole a purse and other items on Saturday, June 17 at approximately 8:30 a.m. The victim told police she parked her vehicle to drop off a child, and discovered her purse was missing after she returned. 

The victim said her credit cards were used by thieves at various metro merchants throughout Cleveland County. Surveillance cameras captured a photo of the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects who used the cards as he entered an area convenience store in Norman. Another surveillance camera captured video of two suspects who used the victim's credit cars as they entered a store in Moore. 

There is nothing worse than a thief, and we have to identify these people and do what' s necessary to file criminal charges on them. They will not stop their behavior and will continue to victimize honest hard working people until they are caught, said Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester. 

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the CCSO TIPS line at 405.793.5160 or may visit www.moorecrimetips.com to www.ccso-ok.us 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.