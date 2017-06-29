Your 2 Cents: OKC Breaks Ground On 'Scissortail' Park

"Scissortail Park" was announced as the name of the new downtown OKC park Thursday.

It was a little anti-climactic because it was the only name out of the top 10 names submitted by the public that was included in an online ballot.

Mark said, "I like the name, but it didn’t matter what the community wanted, the city was going to name it what they wanted."

From Jada, "I liked your suggestion of Land Run Park better. (A lot of those) However, compared to some of the other suggested names in the running, I guess it’s okay."

By the way, I suggested moving the beautiful but remotely placed Land Run sculptures in the park.

From Johnny, "It's better than Land Run park which would have been an affront to our Indian heritage."

Brad writes, "Land Run would have been much better. But the PC crowd is still very much in control."

From Pam, "I love the name and I love the Scissortail over I-40. Not a fan of the car tags" (a few if those).

Carolyn says, "Awful! Does everything have to be Scissortail?"

Rae adds, "OKC is the new "Scissortail City". Land Run was my vote.

Finally, from the Cantrells, "I wouldn't be surprised if the actual Scissortail left the state from embarrassment."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.