Your 2 Cents: OKC Breaks Ground On 'Scissortail' Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: OKC Breaks Ground On 'Scissortail' Park

Posted: Updated:

"Scissortail Park" was announced as the name of the new downtown OKC park Thursday.

It was a little anti-climactic because it was the only name out of the top 10 names submitted by the public that was included in an online ballot.

Mark said, "I like the name, but it didn’t matter what the community wanted, the city was going to name it what they wanted."

From Jada, "I liked your suggestion of Land Run Park better. (A lot of those) However, compared to some of the other suggested names in the running, I guess it’s okay."

By the way, I suggested moving the beautiful but remotely placed Land Run sculptures in the park.

From Johnny, "It's better than Land Run park which would have been an affront to our Indian heritage."

Brad writes, "Land Run would have been much better. But the PC crowd is still very much in control."

From Pam, "I love the name and I love the Scissortail over I-40. Not a fan of the car tags" (a few if those).

Carolyn says, "Awful! Does everything have to be Scissortail?"

Rae adds, "OKC is the new "Scissortail City". Land Run was my vote.

Finally, from the Cantrells, "I wouldn't be surprised if the actual Scissortail left the state from embarrassment."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.