MWC Police Looking For Help Identifying "Toilet-Using" Thief

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Midwest City Police are looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing a car and credit cards from an Oklahoma City gym. 

The female is seen on video entering a Planet Fitness and asking to use the bathroom. While in the ladies locker room, she stole someone's keys and walked out to the parking lot and proceeded to find the matching car. 

The man who was with the woman, got in the car and drove off in the stolen vehicle. The SUV was later found about five minutes away from the gym, but police said the victim's credit card had been charged at multiple locations around the metro. 

News 9's Christy Lewis will have more on the story tonight at 10. 

