Trump Commission On Elections Asking For OK Personal Voter Info.

The President’s commission on the integrity of elections has sent a letter to the Oklahoma secretary of state asking for information on voters including addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of social security numbers. The State Election Board confirmed the letter was received Thursday afternoon and provided a copy to News9.

In the letter, Kansas Sec. of State Kris Kobach asked Oklahoma to submit publicly available information from state voter rolls, including, full names, addresses, birthdays, political party affiliation, the last four digits of social security numbers, voter histories and statuses.

In Oklahoma, social security numbers are not publicly available. Voter statuses such as reasons for cancelation or deletion, felony conviction and compete voter history are available on separate reports not listed on the readily available voter rolls, election board spokesperson Bryan Dean said. He added those reports can be requested.

“We’re going to try and give them everything they’ve asked for,” Dean said Thursday afternoon.

In the letter, Kobach also lists seven questions for secretaries of state asking for input on election safety, laws that hinder a state’s ability to hold secure elections and recommendations for preventing voter intimidation.

Dean said officials from the election board and the secretary of state’s office have yet to discuss their answers to the questions, which were only received on Wednesday.

Kobach is also asking states for evidence of voter or registration fraud and the number of convictions for election-related crimes dating back to 2000.

According to Dean, those numbers are small to non-existent. In the last election cycle, Dean said there were 17 reports of voters attempting to vote twice. He said those situations are likely the result of a person forgetting they voted by mail or absentee voted and tried to vote at the polls. There was also a single report of a non-citizen attempting to vote.

Dean stressed the reports were only allegations and did not have any information on convictions that would confirm actual voter fraud in Oklahoma.

“We have no indication of widespread voter fraud in Oklahoma,” Dean said adding more than 1.4 million votes were cast in the state during the 2016 election cycle.

The commission is tasked with rooting out widespread voter fraud alleged by President Donald Trump despite his electoral victory in the 2016 election. Mr. Trump has claimed three to five million fraudulent votes cost him the popular vote, which he lost to former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump’s claims have been debunked each time he has brought them to public attention. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in recent American elections found in any study from a reputable source.

Questions about electoral security have also been raised during the federal investigation into whether Russia attempted to meddle in U.S. elections. More than a dozen intelligence agencies have reported Russia was behind hacking attempts and successful hacks during the 2016 presidential election.

The Kremlin did ask Oklahoma to send election monitors to observe American democracy, but its request was denied by then Secretary of State Mike Hunter.

Dean said there was no evidence Russian entities were able to hack into Oklahoma voter databases.

Kobach is asking for a response from states by July 14 to be sent via email or by a secure federal transferring system.