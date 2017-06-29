Del City Father Captures Man Seeking Sex With His Teenage Daught - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Del City Father Captures Man Seeking Sex With His Teenage Daughter

DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A Del City father took matters into his own hands when it came to the safety of his daughter. 

The father, who has chosen not to be identified, found out his 15-year-old daughter was exchanging sexual messages with Jeremy Gibson, 33. Instead of waiting around for Gibson to be caught by authorities, the father went online pretending to be his daughter and baited Gibson into his backyard. 

Instead of finding the teenage girl waiting for him, Gibson ran into several of her family members, who tackled him and zip-tied his hands and feet until police arrived. 

