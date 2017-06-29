One Dead In Crash On SB I-235 At NW 50th St.

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Broadway Extension, Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the wreck on SB I-235, just to the south of the construction zone at NW 50th St. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved. It is unclear if the victim was the motorcycle rider.

All lanes of SB I-235 have been shut down, from NW 63rd St. to NW 36th St., as well as the EB I-44 off ramp to SB I-235, while crews work the scene. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.