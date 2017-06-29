Thief Swipes OU Photography Student's Camera Outside OKC Bar

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a student photographer outside of a northwest Oklahoma City bar on Monday.

It happened outside of the Phoenix Rising bar located in the 2100 block of NW 29th St., near the intersection of NW 39th St. and N. Penn. Ave.

The victim said he was taking pictures for a class project when the suspect approached and asked questions about the bar. The suspect went inside for a very short period of time and when he walked out of the bar he continued westbound on NW 39th street. The victim said as he was walking away from the bar, without warning, the suspect grabbed him by the front of his shirt and punched him in the left side of his face and grabbed for his camera.

The victim would not let go of the camera until he says the suspect told him, “let go or I’m going to shoot you.” Scared for his life, the victim let go of the camera as the suspect continued westbound on NW 39th street.

The victim said the camera was a Nikon D 70-100 that he rented from the University of Oklahoma. He told police the camera was worth more than $1,000.

The victim described the suspect as being 5’11” and weighed around 175 pounds. He has a round face, high cheekbones, a goatee, and dreadlocks past his shoulders. Also, he was wearing baggy blue jeans, and a black T-shirt that had white writing and a gold design on it.

The victim intends to press charges when the suspect is found. If you see a man in the area that fits this description please notify the authorities.