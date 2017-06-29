Chandler Residents Asked To Conserve Water After Break At Water - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chandler Residents Asked To Conserve Water After Break At Water Plant

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
[File Photo] [File Photo]
CHANDLER, Oklahoma -

The Chandler Emergency Manager is advising residents to use water sparingly due to a water main break at the town’s water plant.

Emergency Manager Joey Wakefield tells News 9 the break occurred overnight. He is asking residents to use as little water as possible and not to water their lawns at all until the situation is resolved.

There is not estimated timetable for repairs at this time.

  Who's Banned From Entering The U.S. When Trump Travel Ban Goes Into Effect?

    What is a bona fide relationship and why does it matter? It's the basis for the implementation of the president's travel ban, and after the Supreme Court's ruling that the ban can be partially enforced, the Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.

  July 4 Celebrations Across Central Oklahoma

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    Independence Day will be here soon, and many are purchasing their fireworks and stocking up on groceries for a backyard party. But if you're looking to take the family out for a full day of fun and fireworks, we've got a list of 4th of July celebrations happening right around the metro.

