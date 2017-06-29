Suspect Places Threatening Note Demanding Cash On Armored Car In Stilwell

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who placed a threatening note demanding cash on the window of an armored vehicle in Stilwell on June 9.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released surveillance footage of the crime on Thursday. On the video, you can see the suspect amble up to the back of a Loomis armored vehicle parked in front of the entrance doors at Walmart.

The man places the note on the window of one of the backdoor of the vehicle before walking off. Investigators say the note threatened harm to the driver and their family if they did not follow its instructions and drop off the moment at an undisclosed location.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact OSBI immediately at 1 (800) 522-8017.