July 4 Celebrations Across Central Oklahoma

Independence Day will be here soon, and many are purchasing their fireworks and stocking up on groceries for a backyard party. But if you're looking to take the family out for a full day of fun and fireworks, we've got a list of 4th of July celebrations happening right around the metro.

Oklahoma City “Red, White & Boom” – July 3

Celebrate Independence Day at Red, White & Boom in Oklahoma City. Grab some lawn chairs and bring the whole family out to State Fair Park to enjoy a free concert presented by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Enjoy free parking, on-site concessions and breathtaking fireworks after dark at Red, White & Boom, which is guaranteed to be entertaining for all ages. No pets, no coolers and no glass bottles please.

Blanchard's "Independence Celebration" – July 1

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Blanchard's Independence Celebration with live music from the OKC Symphonic Band, Banana Seat and more. Go on an exhilarating helicopter ride or take the children to the Kids Zone for the petting zoo, pony rides, inflatable toys and games. Come to the Blanchard Independence Celebration and enjoy fun for the whole family. End the evening with a great fireworks display at dusk.

Oklahoma City “Red, Bright and Blue Festival” – July 4

This July 4th, start a new family tradition and celebrate the holiday with a visit to OKC's Wheeler district. Kicking off mid-afternoon, this celebration features pop-up shops, live music, great food trucks, treats for adults off The Big Friendly Beer Bus, sno cones, ice cream and cotton candy for the kiddos and, of course, rides on the ferris wheel.

Don’t forget your lawn chairs and four-legged friends, since this pet-friendly celebration is capped off with a prime view of the OKC Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Bricktown 4th Fest - July 4

Celebrate Independence Day in Oklahoma’s capital city at the annual Bricktown 4th Fest. Located in Lower Bricktown, the festival will kick off at the Centennial Fountain near Harkins Theater with DJ Roy “Musicman” Henderson playing family-friendly Top 40 and country tunes all the way through the beginning of the fireworks display. The fireworks will be visible from anywhere in Bricktown and the surrounding area, so feel free to bring out a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the show from around the entertainment district.

Yukon "Freedom Fest" – July 3 & 4

Yukon's Freedom Fest celebrates our nation's independence with a full day of holiday fun. This festival kicks off on Sunday evening with live music and a huge fireworks show as a tribute to veterans. Monday's events at Yukon City Park include a children's parade, featuring creative and patriotic displays. Cool off with the free family swim, then take the kids to the children's play area in the park. Stop by the car show to admire a variety of classic cars, then stick around for the Pork at the Park Backyard BBQ Cookoff.

In the evening, head over to Chisholm Trail Park and enjoy free watermelon, free ice cream and live music. Following is a performance by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, along with a huge fireworks display at dusk. Watch the Freedom Fest grand finale as spectacular fireworks light up the night sky while music sets the mood.

Moore “A Celebration In The Heartland” – July 4

A Celebration in the Heartland is an outdoor festival that attracts spectators from Moore and the surrounding Oklahoma City metro communities. This fun-filled 4th of July celebration features a variety of activities for kids, live music, craft vendors and plenty of food booths. A Celebration in the Heartland also features a children's art tent, giant sand pit and more. Bring the kids and watch as they enjoy a wide variety of inflatables, or enjoy perusing vendor booths and tasting local wines provided by area vineyards.

Stick around for the open car, truck and motorcycle show, or simply enjoy a variety of tasty fair food. Visitors to a Celebration in the Heartland can choose from a selection of fair food favorites including barbecue, hot dogs, Indian tacos, corn dogs, roasted corn, loaded baked potatoes, Cajun food, cinnamon rolls, grilled onion burgers, funnel cakes and more. The festival ends with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk on July 4th.

Bethany “Freedom Festival” – July 4

Celebrate Independence Day at Freedom Festival in Bethany. This free, family-friendly event kicks off with a Fourth of July parade in the morning before ending the night with an impressive fireworks display.

This annual tradition brings out over 20,000 people taking part in the festivities and is sure to be a day to remember.

Edmond “LibertyFest” – June 24 through July 4

Named one of the top ten July 4th festivals in the United States by CNN and USA Today, LibertyFest in Edmond has something for everyone. Join in the fun and celebrate freedom with this event, which has been hosted in Edmond more than 40 years.

This citywide festival features a variety of great, family-oriented events including a concert, road rally, kite fest, rodeo, car show, food fest, parade, fireworks and entertainment.

A Taste Of Edmond – July 2

Enjoy some local flavor as more than 40 Edmond restaurants provide LibertyFest 2017 revelers with lip-smacking dishes that are sure to get you in the spirit of the 4th of July holiday.

A Taste of Edmond is the city's largest block party and food event, serving as a lynchpin of its celebrated LibertyFest Indepdence Day festivities. Celebrate the warm rays and long days of summer at this fun, filling, all-you-can-eat bonanza. Don't miss the city's most anticipated culinary event of the year at the Festival Marketplace in Edmond.

UCO “ParkFest & Fireworks” – July 4

Come wrap up another spectacular LibertyFest in Edmond with fun 4th of July activities and attractions. This iconic Independence Day extravaganza includes fabulous food, face painting, live music and—of course—fireworks.

With plenty of activities for kids and adults, this patriotic event is sure to be a great outing for the whole family. After an evening of outdoor fun, kick back on a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the largest fireworks display in the OKC metro.

MWC “Tribute To Liberty” – July 4

Head out to Joe B. Barnes Regional Park in Midwest City for Tribute to Liberty. This Independence Day celebration will feature tasty food, great music and a stunning fireworks display.

Tribute to Liberty begins at 6pm with live musical entertainment. Pick up a hot dog and set up a spot in the park where you can get comfortable and enjoy the company of family and friends, then stick around to watch the sky light up with a fireworks show.

See a complete list of July 4 celebrations across Oklahoma on Travel OK's official website.