Independence Day Celebrations Around The Metro

Trying to decide where to celebrate the 4th this year? Fortunately, just about every city in the metro has a patriotic event planned for you and your family to attend. TravelOK shows this list of various fireworks displays and celebrations:

LibertyFest

Edmond

LibertyFest has 10 Festival Events that began June 24. July 4th fireworks will start at 9:30pm.

Concert In The Park at UCO

Thursday, June 29

UCO Campus

Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. near Buddy's Cafeteria. Watermelon and ice cream will be served after the concert.

Freedom Fest

July 3 and 4

Yukon City Park, 2200 S. Holly

Chisholm Trail park, 500 W. Vandament

Fireworks show start at 10:00 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Red, White and Boom

July 3, 8:30 p.m.

OKC, State Fair Park

The Oklahoma City Phil Harmonic presents a free concert and fireworks display.

Bricktown 4th Fest

July 4

OKC, Devon Boathouse

The even features a local DJ, lawn games and food trucks from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:55 p.m.

Red, Bright and Blue Festival

July 4

OKC, Wheeler District

Festivities begin at 2:00 p.m.

Celebration features pop-up shops, sno-cones and live music.

Freedom Festival

July 4

Bethany, Eldon Lyon Park

Events begin with a car show at 9:30 a.m. Fireworks start at 9:55 p.m.

Tribute to Liberty

July 4

Midwest City, Joe B. Barnes Regional Park

Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.

A Celebration in the Heartland

July 4

Moore, Buck Thomas Park

This year's festival features food vendors, a children's activity tent, arts & crafts vendors, wineries and helicopter rides.

Events begin at 10:00 a.m.

Piedmont Freedom Festival

July 4

Piedmont, 1st and Monroe

Celebrations begin at 5:00 p.m. and include pony rides, a petting zoo and a magician.