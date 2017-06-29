OKC Breaks Ground On MAPS 3 Park Today; Name TBA

Oklahoma City leaders will break ground on the new MAPS 3 park downtown today at 10 a.m.

The park's name will also be announced. The nominees are:

- Painted Sky Park

- Prairie River Park

- Renaissance Green

- Scissortail Park

- Skydance Green

- Union Station Commons

"I want to thank the Oklahoma City voters who approved MAPS 3 in 2009 for having the vision and confidence it takes to take on a project like this park," OKC Mayor Mick Cornett said. "It will be a community cornerstone for generations."

The groundbreaking will take place at SW 7th and Harvey downtown.