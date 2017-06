The Garfield County Sheriff report that a Major County man is wanted for shooting with intent to kill.

Robert Joseph White, D.O.B. 6-12-91 is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said White is believed to be driving a pickup with Oklahoma license tag DDS-962.

According to officials, White may also be in the Enid area visiting from Meno, Oklahoma.

White may be armed so anyone who may come in contact with him is asked to call 9-1-1.