Neighbor Shares Clear Surveillance Photo Of OKC Burglar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Neighbor Shares Clear Surveillance Photo Of OKC Burglar

Posted: Updated:
A man attempted to break into a home near Northwest 7th Street and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City. A man attempted to break into a home near Northwest 7th Street and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man attempted to break into a home near Northwest 7th Street and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Police think this suspect is connected to several other burglaries on Sunday morning in the neighborhood.

Lee Peoples was at home with his wife and daughter. They were all upstairs sleeping around 7:00 a.m.

“We heard the doorbell ring several times,” said Peoples.

His surveillance camera is connected to his phone, so he checked to see who it was. He didn’t recognize the man and ignored it.

Peoples said a minute later, the man came back and rang the doorbell again. Soon after, he heard two loud crashes. The window of a door was shattered by a landscaping rock.

“I was angry,” said Peoples. From upstairs, he screamed at the burglar, who quickly ran off.

From his neighbor’s surveillance camera, the suspect is seen running away from Lee’s property. Police are still looking for him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.