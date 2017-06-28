Neighbor Shares Clear Surveillance Photo Of OKC Burglar

A man attempted to break into a home near Northwest 7th Street and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

A man attempted to break into a home near Northwest 7th Street and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Police think this suspect is connected to several other burglaries on Sunday morning in the neighborhood.

Lee Peoples was at home with his wife and daughter. They were all upstairs sleeping around 7:00 a.m.

“We heard the doorbell ring several times,” said Peoples.

His surveillance camera is connected to his phone, so he checked to see who it was. He didn’t recognize the man and ignored it.

Peoples said a minute later, the man came back and rang the doorbell again. Soon after, he heard two loud crashes. The window of a door was shattered by a landscaping rock.

“I was angry,” said Peoples. From upstairs, he screamed at the burglar, who quickly ran off.

From his neighbor’s surveillance camera, the suspect is seen running away from Lee’s property. Police are still looking for him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.