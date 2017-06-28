Gubernatorial Candidate Files Lawsuit Challenging Tax Hikes

Gubernatorial candidate and Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging three legislative tax hikes.

According to a statement, Richardson, a Republican, said House Bills 1449, 2348 and 2433 violated the state Constitution.

Richardson said each bill is in violation because none of these bills received the necessary 76 votes.

HB 1449 created the Motor Fuel Tax Fee which charges a fee to owners of electric and compressed natural gas vehicles since they do not pay the motor fuel tax. HB 2348 uncouples the state deduction rate from the federal rate. HB 2433 adds a new 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle sales on top of the existing excise tax.

Richardson served as a U.S. attorney under President Ronald Reagan before founding his own firm. He is one of four Republicans running for GOP nomination for governor.

Three Democrats have also declared their intentions to run for governor in 2018.