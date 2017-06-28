OU's Sunderland Turns Self In To Cleveland County Sheriff

Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.

Sunderland is accused of stealing electronics from an OU dorm.

He's charged with a misdemeanor in Oklahoma County for allegedly trying to sell those items to a local electronics store.