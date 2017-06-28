OU's Sunderland Turns Self In To Cleveland County Sheriff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU's Sunderland Turns Self In To Cleveland County Sheriff

By Cole Poland, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.

Sunderland is accused of stealing electronics from an OU dorm.

He's charged with a misdemeanor in Oklahoma County for allegedly trying to sell those items to a local electronics store.

