Allied Arts Hosts "Brackets For Good" Celebration In OKC Today

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Allied Arts will host their "Brackets For Good" U.S.A Championship celebration in Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon. 

The outdoor block-party style event, presented by AT&T and Downtown OKC, Inc. will take place in Automobile Alley at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The organization said guests can observe performances by America's Got Talent contestant Darci Lynne Farmer, the Oklahoma City Ballet, Edmond North High School drumline, South Breeze, and a Latin acoustic pop trio provided by Art Moves of Arts Council Oklahoma City. Guests can also find food trucks, art demonstrations and an appearance by Rumble The Bison and OKC ThunderBolt. 

Allied Arts fundraised more than 63 non-profit organizations nationwide to win the Brackets for Good competition in April. In Brackets For Good tournaments, participating nonprofit organizations rally donors to raise more than their opponents in order to advance through a bracket-style tournament. 

 “It is great to see everyone support the thriving artistic community that makes our city a great place to live and work", said Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. 

Since 2012, Brackets For Good has raised over $6.4 Million dollars for hundreds of charitable organizations across the country. 

