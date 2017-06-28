AAA Offers Free Tipsy Tow Service For July 4

AAA projects a record number of Oklahoma travelers for the upcoming July 4 holiday. To help travelers arrive home safely, AAA will offer their free Tipsy Tow service, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 until 4 a.m. Wednesday July 5.

AAA's Tipsy Tow service offers motorists a ride home and will tow vehicles within a 15 mile radius at no additional charge. The service is open for AAA members and non-members.

Motorists in Oklahoma City, metro Tulsa, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Shawnee, Enid, Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Lawton are encouraged to use the service if they feel unsafe behind the wheel.

Call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) to use the service.