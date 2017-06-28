Senate Health Care Bill Delayed, OK Senators Noncommittal

The full Senate vote for the GOP's latest healthcare plan has now been delayed. The hope was to hold a vote before the July 4th holiday but Senate leader Mitch McConnell decided to delay the vote after not being able to secure enough support.

Most recently, a Republican senator from West Virginia opposed the plan because it cuts traditional Medicaid too deeply and harms rural health care providers.

As for the two senators from Oklahoma's two senators remain undecided, though.

Sen. James Lankford tweeted yesterday:

We won't vote on #healthcare this wk. But I'll continue pursuing reform that's affordable for Okies of all health conditions & income levels — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 27, 2017

Sen. Jim Inhofe said, "Senate Republicans have been working long and hard on legislation that will fix this flawed system to something that will actually work for Oklahomans and we are continuing to do that. It is important to get this bill right so health care is more affordable and states have flexibility that was not provided in Obamacare's one-size-fits-all approach."

Despite the delay, many top Republicans hope Obamacare will be repealed and replaced by the end of summer.