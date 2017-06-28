100 Immigrants To Be Sworn As U.S. Citizens In OKC Friday

U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said 100 immigrants will be sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Oklahoma City Courthouse, Friday.

The special naturalization ceremony is part of USCIS's annual Independence Day celebration. More than 15,000 immigrants will be sworn in at ceremonies across the country the same day.

Oklahoma's Oath of Allegiance takes place at the courthouse Friday, June 30 at 12 noon. The oath will be administered by Timothy D. DeGiusti, U.S. District Judge, U.S. District Court, Western District of Oklahoma.

USCIS said the 100 citizenship candidates participating in the Oklahoma ceremony originate from 19 countries, including: Armenia, Brazil, Burma, Cameroon, China, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Germany, Honduras, India, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Venezuela, and Vietnam.