New Ranking Names Integris As Top OKC Area Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report, Integris Hospital is the best regional hospital in our area.

The report states Integris Baptist Medical Center has a capacity of 587 beds and is staffed by 533 nurses. The general medical and surgical hospital is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. According to the rankings, Integris scored highly in six adult procedures and conditions, including colon cancer, hip replacement, and heart bypass surgery.

Scores for hospitals are based on several patient outcome and care-related factors, like safety and nurse staffing. The rankings assess hospitals within 25 miles of the Oklahoma City area.

No. 2 on the list is Norman Regional Hospital, specializing in hip and knee replacement, as well as heart failure and COPD treatment. Norman Regional scored an average score of three out of five stars in the patient experience category. Integris scored four.

