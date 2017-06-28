Norman Police Warn Of Hard To Recognize ATM Skimmers

Norman Police issue a warning to citizens against a recent rash of ATM skimmers being placed on local machines.

Police say the new skimming machines are different from the ones most commonly used on ATMs and gas pumps. These new age ATM skimmers can't be seen because they're inserted into the machine.

The skimmers take about 20 seconds to install. But it's important to remember the skimmer only collects your card information. Criminals can't use it unless they have your pin number.

"The most important thing you can do is cover your hand up," said Norman Police Det. Brady Neal. "That's because they have your credit card number but they also need those four digits to make this fraud successful."

Police say in some cases you'll see a camera fixed onto the ATM machine. If you see anything unusual, don't use it and call police. Police have seen several of these cases spanning the metro since June 7.