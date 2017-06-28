Norman Police Warn Of Hard To Recognize ATM Skimmers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Police Warn Of Hard To Recognize ATM Skimmers

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman Police issue a warning to citizens against a recent rash of ATM skimmers being placed on local machines.

Police say the new skimming machines are different from the ones most commonly used on ATMs and gas pumps. These new age ATM skimmers can't be seen because they're inserted into the machine.

The skimmers take about 20 seconds to install. But it's important to remember the skimmer only collects your card information. Criminals can't use it unless they have your pin number.

"The most important thing you can do is cover your hand up," said Norman Police Det. Brady Neal. "That's because they have your credit card number but they also need those four digits to make this fraud successful."

Police say in some cases you'll see a camera fixed onto the ATM machine. If you see anything unusual, don't use it and call police. Police have seen several of these cases spanning the metro since June 7.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.