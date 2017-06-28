Oklahoma City Community Foundation Awards More Than $300,000 To Charities

Fourteen charitable organizations in Oklahoma now have more critical funding to support independent living for Oklahoma's senior citizens.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $300,000 dollars to an array of organizations in central Oklahoma through grants and funds from The Services for Elderly iFund, Access to Health Care iFund, and the Wellness Initiative.

The Elderly Fund program supports organizations that provide direct services for our community's older citizens who still live in their homes. The iFund program support services for children and elderly, as well as provide access to health care. The Wellness Initiative works to create a culture of health in central Oklahoma with a focus on improving health indicators.

“Oklahoma City is continually listed as one of the nation’s least healthy cities. The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is actively working to change this by creating a culture of health and wellness in central Oklahoma. We are pleased to work with charitable organizations that share our vision and provide creative solutions to improve the lives of citizens in our community," said Oklahoma City Community Foundation President Nancy B. Anthony.

The following grants were awarded:

Wellness Initiative:

Mercy Health Foundation Oklahoma City - $30,000 for the FUN (Fitness, Understanding Health and Nutrition) Project to provide school-based nutrition, physical education and summer family wellness activities with the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation to at-risk youth in Oklahoma City.

Services for the Elderly iFund:

American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma - $12,500 for a campaign to prevent home fires among elderly residents.

NewView Oklahoma - $20,000 for a medication management program for seniors who are vision-impaired.

Oklahoma City Ballet - $10,000 for the Golden Swans program providing ballet classes to help improve senior mobility.

Rebuilding Together OKC - $20,000 to provide critical heating, cooling and electrical repairs to low-income seniors allowing them to remain safe, warm and dry in their homes.

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma - $20,000 to provide nutritious food and healthy living resources to low-income seniors.

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command - $15,000 to support the Senior Watch program that provides immediate, short-term assistance for seniors in need of additional household, emotional or spiritual support.

Access to Health Care iFund :

A Chance to Change - $24,000 for a telehealth project to provide remote substance abuse and mental health therapy sessions for clients who are unable to attend in-person treatment.

Fundacion Manos Juntas - $21,000 to support a diabetes management and education program for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients at the Manos Juntas Free Clinic in Oklahoma City.

Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at OUHSC - $25,000 to expand a diabetes prevention program for individuals at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Latino Community Development Agency - $30,000 to provide breast and cervical cancer education, screening, referrals and comprehensive patient navigations for Hispanic women in central Oklahoma.

Neighborhood Services Organization - $40,000 for a dental outreach and education program for low-income children and adults throughout Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Dental Foundation - $40,000 to support the MobileSmiles dental clinic providing dental treatment and preventative oral health education to low-income children at Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Skyline Urban Ministry - $5,000 to support a wellness program providing health screenings, education, nutrition and physical activities for at-risk citizens.