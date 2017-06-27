Report: Thunder Exercises Jerami Grant's Team Option

The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.

Grant was acquired from the 76ers back in November in a deal that sent Ersan Ilyasova to Philadelphia. He is set to make $1.5 million this upcoming season on the last year of his rookie deal.

Grant averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds this past season while showcasing his incredible athletic ability. With Andre Roberson set to hit restricted free agency and his future uncertain, Grant could be expected to take on a bigger role on the defensive end of the floor for the Thunder.