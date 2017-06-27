Son Of Union City Officer Recovering After Medical Coma

The son of a Union City Officer is awake, talking and playing with his siblings after slipping into a medical coma last week.

Jake Hall, son of Officer James Hall, passed out while at church camp last Monday and had to be resuscitated two times. After a week in the hospital, Jake is set to have surgery on Friday to hopefully fix the issues with his heart.

News 9's Tiffany Liou will have a full report tonight at 10.