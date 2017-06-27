Efforts Underway To Raise Money For OK Co. Jail K-9 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Efforts Underway To Raise Money For OK Co. Jail K-9

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office FOP is raising money in hopes of purchasing a Narcotics - Cell Phone K-9 for the OK Co. Jail.

With the safety issues surrounding the inmates secret use of drugs and cell phones, the FOP hopes a K-9 would be able to sniff out things an officer might miss. 

News 9's Christy Lewis will have a full report tonight at 10. 

If you would like to mail a donation to the OCSO FOP Lodge #155, here is their contact information. Please mark the donation for the Detention K-9.

OCSO FOP #155
PO Box 2923
Okc, OK 73102
Email: ocsofop155@gmail.com
Website: http://ocsofop155.org/

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
