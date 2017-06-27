Efforts Underway To Raise Money For OK Co. Jail K-9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office FOP is raising money in hopes of purchasing a Narcotics - Cell Phone K-9 for the OK Co. Jail.

With the safety issues surrounding the inmates secret use of drugs and cell phones, the FOP hopes a K-9 would be able to sniff out things an officer might miss.

News 9's Christy Lewis will have a full report tonight at 10.

If you would like to mail a donation to the OCSO FOP Lodge #155, here is their contact information. Please mark the donation for the Detention K-9.

OCSO FOP #155

PO Box 2923

Okc, OK 73102

Email: ocsofop155@gmail.com

Website: http://ocsofop155.org/