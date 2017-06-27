Fire Consumes Large Home Near Choctaw

Crews have extinguished a fire at a large home near the town of Choctaw, Tuesday afternoon.

Choctaw Firefighters were called out to the home, located near NE 10th St. and N. Hiwassee Rd., about a mile and a half to the southwest of Choctaw, just after 4 p.m. Once on scene, crews reported seeing large plumes of black smoke and flames shooting from the home. The roof eventually collapsed and now the home is believed to be a total loss.

At first crews had a difficult time battling the blaze due to the lack of hydrants in the area. The home is also located near other homes and is surrounded by dense vegetation. Firefighters initially assumed a defensive position and had to truck in water in tankers before they gained the upper hand.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and it is unclear if anyone was inside home at the time it started. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.