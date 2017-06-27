Mostly Clear Skies Tuesday Night In Central OK

We'll stay mostly clear Tuesday night with mild overnight lows around 70.
There's only a slight chance of storms in far northwest Oklahoma Tuesday evening and that chance will spread into western Oklahoma overnight.
Wednesday will be a very similar day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Any chance of rain will stay in far northwest Oklahoma.
