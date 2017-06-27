Durant Congratulates Westbrook For Winning MVP - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Durant Congratulates Westbrook For Winning MVP

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Russell Westbrook became the second player in Thunder franchise history to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award on Monday night, and the organization's first MVP took the time to congratulate his former teammate. 

Kevin Durant used comment section on his YouTube page to commend Westbrook on winning the illustrious award: 

"Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F---in balled out. Gotta respect it!"

Much has been made of Westbrook and Durant's tenuous relationship since the latter left for the Golden State Warriors nearly a year ago, but Durant has apparently set their differences aside long enough to praise his former Thunder Buddy. 

