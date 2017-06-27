Stillwater Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A Stillwater man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend late Monday night.

Police arrested 24-year-old Dre Montez White, after a witness contacted them saying they saw Montez force his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle in the 200 block of Duncan St., around 11:30 p.m. and drive off.

According to investigators, the victim had an active emergency protective order out against White, issued in Payne County in March 2017. Not long after the search began, police learned the victim has escaped and made it back to her apartment.

When interviewed by police, the victim said White was armed with a handgun at the time of her kidnapping and threatened her with it while she was in the vehicle.

A little after 1 a.m., officers found the vehicle White was driving during the alleged kidnapping, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. Jefferson St. There they found White inside one of the units at the complex, where he was arrested.

Investigators also seized a loaded handgun found inside the apartment.

White was booked into the Payne County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, possession of a firearm with a former felony conviction and violation of an emergency protective order.