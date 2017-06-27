Report Finds Oklahoma's Rural Roads Among Worst In Nation

A new report released by national transportation research group TRIP shows several country roads in Oklahoma have a high fatality rate. TRIP evaluates the safety and condition of the nation's rural roads and bridges.

Experts found the nation's rural transportation system is in need of major improvements to address deficient roads and bridges and high crash rates. In Oklahoma, significant deficiencies to rural roads and bridges were included in the report.

The report finds 22 percent of rural roads in Oklahoma are in poor condition, making Oklahoma the 10th highest rate in the nation with that record. 26 percent of roads were rated as having mediocre condition. 16 percent of Oklahoma's rural bridges were reported as structurally deficient, which is the 7th highest rate in the nation.



Fatalities on rural roads were nearly two-and-a-half times higher than the fatality rate on all other roads in the state. Oklahoma's fatality rate per 100 M VMT on rural roads was 2.21m whereas the fatality rate per 100 M VMT on other roads in the state was 0.91.

“There’s no doubt ODOT does all it can to prioritize and stretch the dollars it’s allocated and while the state has experienced serious budget deficits recently due to the low price of oil, the need for increased money for roads and bridges has never been more urgent. Commerce will benefit, certainly, but more than that, lives in rural Oklahoma will be saved and injuries will be prevented," said Chuck Mai, AAA Vice President of Public Affairs.



Report officials said Oklahoma is in need of modernization to better support economic growth and connectivity.

Rhode Island ranks top in the nation for rural roads in poor condition while Minnesota ranks the lowest. Rhode Island ranks highest in structurally deficient rural bridges while Montana ranks the lowest. South Carolina ranks highest for fatalities per 100M VMT on rural roads while Colorado ranks the lowest.