OKC Ranks In Top Half Of New Safe Drivers Report

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Allstate is reminding drivers to drive safely this 4th of July weekend by releasing a new list of the safest cities in the United States.

Oklahoma City ranks in the top half at 63, which is good news, especially with July and August, the deadliest months of state drivers, still ahead of us. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, those months average 116 deaths a day across the country with July 4 being the deadliest day on the road.

Allstate's America's Best Drivers Report analyzes the correlation between collisions and hard-braking events in 200 cities. A hard-braking event is slowing down eight miles per hour or more over a one-second period. Kansas City took the number one spot.

The National Safety Council estimates more than 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2016, making it potentially the most dangerous driving year since 2007.

